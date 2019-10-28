BidaskClub Downgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APPN. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Appian and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.59.

APPN opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Appian has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 89,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $4,957,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,116.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 648,984 shares of company stock worth $34,693,120. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Appian by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

