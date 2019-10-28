Bfsg LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Leidos by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $224,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 4.7% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 181,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Leidos stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

