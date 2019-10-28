Bfsg LLC Purchases 3,440 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after purchasing an additional 501,763 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of WM opened at $111.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.28 and a one year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

