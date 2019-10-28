Bfsg LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $148.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

