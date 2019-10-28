Bfsg LLC Buys New Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in AON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in AON by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

NYSE AON opened at $188.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

