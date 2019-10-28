Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

DIS stock opened at $130.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

