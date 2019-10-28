Beyond Meat’s (NASDAQ:BYND) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Beyond Meat’s (NASDAQ:BYND) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 29th. Beyond Meat had issued 9,625,000 shares in its IPO on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,625,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of Beyond Meat’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,931,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.