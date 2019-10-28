Berenberg Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Enel Americas has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.