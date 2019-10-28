Berenberg Bank Cuts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 1,930

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,930 ($25.22) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.31) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.57) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price objective (down from GBX 1,740 ($22.74)) on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,880.23 ($24.57).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.85) on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,027 ($26.49). The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,862.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,854.46.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

