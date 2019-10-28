Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 502,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.