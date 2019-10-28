Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Major Shareholder Sells $352,297.50 in Stock

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $352,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 559,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,961. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 116,862 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLPH. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

