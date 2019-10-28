Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €99.00 ($115.12) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BEI. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €101.78 ($118.34).

Shares of ETR BEI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €103.55 ($120.41). 250,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is €107.53 and its 200 day moving average is €104.35.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

