Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.76

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.76 ($2.67) and last traded at A$3.99 ($2.83), with a volume of 3525627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.53 ($3.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $940.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.68.

About Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

