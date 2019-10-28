Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $235,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 103.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,894,000 after buying an additional 34,249,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after buying an additional 15,082,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 241.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after buying an additional 9,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,787,000 after buying an additional 4,214,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,224 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.