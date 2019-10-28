Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $204,000 in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

