Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries bought 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $650,289.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $699,300.00. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

