Bata Hits Market Capitalization of $46,917.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Bata has a total market cap of $46,917.00 and $347.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00624723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010397 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.