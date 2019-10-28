Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $59.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

BAS stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

