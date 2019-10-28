Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.03 ($77.95).

ETR:BAS opened at €70.62 ($82.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.53.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

