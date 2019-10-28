Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Lowered to GBX 25 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 25.40 ($0.33).

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Friday. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The company has a market cap of $153.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.72.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

