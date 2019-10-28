Barclays Trims Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $150.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.39.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

WIX opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.77. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $155.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 75.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.