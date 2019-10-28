Barclays Trims Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $150.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.39.
WIX opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.77. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $155.75.
Wix.Com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.
