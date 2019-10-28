Barclays Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $140.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.84.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $206.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Baidu by 7.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 61.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 5.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.