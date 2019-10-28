Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.45 ($2.54).

LON:BARC traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 170.50 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 38,607,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.56. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 181 ($2.37).

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

