Barclays Analysts Give First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) a $72.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $72.00 target price on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra cut First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $524,071.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,156. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

