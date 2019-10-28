Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 38.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.18. 14,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

