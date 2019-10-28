Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $1,450.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,388.97.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,264.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,225.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,177.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.