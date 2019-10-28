Bank of America Downgrades Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) to Underperform

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

ARGGY stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

