Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.17% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XITK opened at $103.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.