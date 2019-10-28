Bank of America Corp DE Has $960,000 Holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 15.6% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 1.5% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 168,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAE opened at $8.35 on Monday. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. This is an increase from Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

