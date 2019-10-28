Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of GTT Communications worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 739,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 635,233 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 1,632.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $53,945,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GTT Communications news, Director Howard E. Janzen bought 2,850 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $25,108.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 261,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,709.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 5,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $56,517.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,991,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,615,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,682 and sold 17,115 shares valued at $175,397. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.56.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.55). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.83) earnings per share. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

