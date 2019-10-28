Bank of America Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $235.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $356.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.81.

Shares of TSLA opened at $328.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450 shares of company stock valued at $109,271. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

