Bank of America Analysts Give Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) a $125.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.63.

Shares of ALLE traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.32. 785,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Allegion has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $116.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

