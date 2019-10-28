Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) were down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $23.02, approximately 779,887 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 573,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $465.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Banco Macro by 641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

