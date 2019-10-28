Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $705.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Banc of California’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 35,996.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $368,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

