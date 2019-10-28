Badger Daylighting Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BAD opened at C$36.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.32. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of C$25.68 and a 1-year high of C$49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$161.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting will post 2.6999999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

