Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 51.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.36.

NVDA stock opened at $204.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

