Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 10,700 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

BAC stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

