Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,335,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 675,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,599 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.