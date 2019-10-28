Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

