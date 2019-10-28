Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AWLCF opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Awilco Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

About Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

