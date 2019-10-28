Avnet (NYSE:AVT) PT Set at $45.00 by Raymond James

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) received a $45.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 154,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,171. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avnet announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,062,644.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,519.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 1,687.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avnet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

