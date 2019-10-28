Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. 1,493,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avnet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,519.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 897,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 122.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 613,901 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 53.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 921,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 319,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 257,966 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 182.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 241,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

