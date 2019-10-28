Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 10,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,306. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $278.35 million, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 257,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 505.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Avid Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

