Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, approximately 64,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 21,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.52 million for the quarter.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

