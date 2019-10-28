Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.26.

AVLR traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.48. 782,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,479. Avalara has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $86,644.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,782 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,264 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

