Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2020 guidance at $6.10-6.21 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.96 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.