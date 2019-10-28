Augur 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.89 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $9.93 or 0.00106828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Zebpay, BX Thailand and ABCC. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $109.28 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00215649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.01487848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00117755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kraken, Livecoin, Gate.io, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Upbit, IDEX, Koinex, Mercatox, Bithumb, Cryptopia, AirSwap, ABCC, ChaoEX, Crex24, Gatecoin, Bitsane, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Ethfinex, BitBay, Bitbns, Zebpay, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Liqui and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

