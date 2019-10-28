Athabasca Minerals (CVE:ABM) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Athabasca Minerals Inc (CVE:ABM)’s share price was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, approximately 55,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 116,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Athabasca Minerals (CVE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.98 million for the quarter.

Athabasca Minerals Inc, an integrated aggregates company, engages in the resource development, aggregates marketing, and midstream supply-logistics solutions in Canada. It holds interests in the Richardson Dolomite/Granite Aggregate project comprising three contiguous subsurface leases covering an area of 3,904 hectares located to the north of Fort McMurray region; the Montney In-Basin Frac Sand project located in the vicinity of Dawson Creek and Fort St John; and the Duvernay Frac Sand project situated in Alberta.

