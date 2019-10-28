Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 428,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $681.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.09. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $47,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,552.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 619,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,997,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 715,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

