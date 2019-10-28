ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. ASX LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

